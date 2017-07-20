4 indicted in Howard Co. firearm smuggling case

Four people have been indicted in on firearm smuggling charges in Howard County.

Kimberly Kay Carson, Cindy Machado Lopez, Cody Alan Wingo and Christopher Yanez are all charged in the case of engaging in the business of transporting firearms.

The four were arrested earlier this year in connection the death of 12-year-old Jose Hernandez from Big Spring.

