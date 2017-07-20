Chick-Fil-A sent 500 sauce packets to a Texas soldier in Iraq

Jesse Guajardo, like many of us, enjoys his fair share of Chick-Fil-A. The only difference? He doesn’t get to drive around the corner to get it.

Guajardo is one of the many Americans serving their country. He’s stationed in Iraq, a place where he says “food can become unappetizing very quickly.”

That’s why when he was eating chicken tenders on a Sunday night, he and his fellow soldiers only wished they had Chick-Fil-A sauce to make it all better.

To his surprise, that’s exactly what happened.

After taking “a shot in the dark” and sending a Facebook message to A Flower Mound location, he waited.

Two weeks later, on “chicken tender day,” he got some mail, but not just any mail, it was two cases of sauces for he and his friends to enjoy.

“After I brought the cases into a common area, everyone was ecstatic to see the appetizing sauces,” Guajardo said.

It’s this seemingly small type of gesture that for many people can make a world of a difference.

“I can't thank Chick-Fil-A enough for this seemingly small gesture that single handedly picked up the spirits of so many people,” Guajardo wrote. “Thank you Chick-Fil-A!”

