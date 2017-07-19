Representative Mike Conaway holds virtual town hall

Sen.John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer, his office says.
Wednesday afternoon State Representative Mike Conaway wanted to let the public know what’s going on in congress through a Facebook Live Town Hall.
An Ector County neighborhood is still shaken up after a body was found in an alley Tuesday afternoon. Right now, authorities don't suspect foul play but are investigating every lead.
The COM Aquatic Center is putting on a kids camp this week, not unusual for a swim club in the summer, but this particular camp slightly differs from the norm.
One geologist stopped in Midland on Wednesday to talk to the Midland Chapter of the Society of Independent Professional Earth Scientists about his studies on seismic activity.
