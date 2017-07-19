UPDATE: DPS vehicle involved in accident in Odessa

Traffic is being diverted following an accident involving a DPS vehicle in Odessa.

We're told the two-vehicle accident happened at the intersection of Loop 338 and N. Highway 385 around 4:45 p.m.

DPS said the trooper wasn't injured but may be taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

