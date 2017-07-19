Man arrested, charged with swinging tree branch at family member - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Man arrested, charged with swinging tree branch at family member

By Chris Sullivan, Digital Content Producer
Jeremiah Carrasco (Source: Odessa Police Department) Jeremiah Carrasco (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

One man is behind bars accused of assaulting a family member with a tree branch. 

Odessa Police charged and arrested Jeremiah Carrasco, 27, on Sunday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence).

We’re told officers responded to the 3000 block of Pleasant Ave. in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a 49-year-old male and his stepson, identified as Carrasco.

According to police investigation, after both subjects got into an argument, Carrasco picked up a tree branch and swung it at the 49-year-old male causing it to break.

We’re told Carrasco then swung the branch a second time and struck the 49-year-old on the left side of his head.

According to authorities, the 49-year-old had injuries on his forearm and the back of his head.

Carrasco was later taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

