Multiple agencies team up to locate group lost near Sierra Blanca, TX

Numerous agencies teamed up together on Tuesday to locate a group lost near Sierra Blanca.

We're told a distress call came in as a 911 request Tuesday morning for a group of undocumented immigrants who had become lost.

Authorities said the call concerned one male and two females who were lost, including a five-year-old girl.

Multiple agencies including the U.S. Border Patrol, the El Paso Air Branch of CBP Air and Marino Operations and the Government of Mexico sprang into action and located the group around 10 a.m.

The group, authorities said, was located in an area known as "Calamity Gap," located south of Sierra Blanca, Texas.

We're told that the man and two women were provided provisions and determined to be in good health and didn't ask for further medical assistance.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the individuals are being evaluated and processed on Wednesday and it is anticipated that they will be returned to their country of origin once the determination is fully established.

“This incident is a great example of how CBP, U.S. Border Patrol and Air and Marine Operations, work in close coordination with local and foreign partners, not only in securing our nation’s border, but in preserving human life. I commend all those that immediately responded and worked together in successfully rescuing the group in distress,” Big Bend Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Victor M. Velazquez said in a press release.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.