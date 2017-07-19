Midland police investigating overnight stabbing at motel

The Midland Police Department is investigating following an overnight stabbing in Midland early Wednesday morning.

Rachel Walker with the Midland Police Department said they received reports of a stabbing just before 1:30 a.m. at the Studio 6 motel located at 1003 S. Midkiff Rd.

We're told that officers found the victim of the stabbing at the hospital as he left the scene and was taken to the hospital by a friend.

Authorities said the victim did have a couple stab and defensive wounds.

Police believe that four men confronted the suspect and one of the four men stabbed the victim.

We're told that one of the four men was arrested on an unrelated charge.

Authorities are working to identify and locate the other three men involved in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

