Former Fort Stockton teacher sentenced for receipt, possession of child pornography

A former Fort Stockton teacher has been sentenced after pleading guilty to several charges.

Javier Carlos Arteta Franco, 59, who was a former elementary school teacher in Fort Stockton has been sentenced to 160 months in federal prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release for receipt and possession of child pornography.

Arteta Franco pleaded guilty back in July 2016 to one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Due to the guilty verdict, Franco admitted that from Dec. 2014 to Aug. 2015, he used a file-sharing program to download to his personal computer videos and images of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

On August 19, 2015, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents executed a search warrant at the Arteta Franco's residence and seized his laptop computer. A forensics analysis of the computer revealed the presence of child pornography that had been downloaded from the Internet.

“HSI and our law enforcement partners continue to police cyber space searching for predators who exploit the most vulnerable segment of our society — our children,” said Waldemar Rodriguez, special agent in charge of HSI El Paso in a press release. “This case is especially disturbing because of the perpetrator’s position of public trust and access to children.”

