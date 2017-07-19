Multiple arrests expected after City of Big Spring was victim of wire fraud

The COM Aquatic Center is putting on a kids camp this week, not unusual for a swim club in the summer, but this particular camp slightly differs from the norm.
One geologist stopped in Midland on Wednesday to talk to the Midland Chapter of the Society of Independent Professional Earth Scientists about his studies on seismic activity.
A former Fort Stockton teacher has been sentenced after pleading guilty to several charges. Javier Carlos Arteta Franco, 59, who was a former elementary school teacher in Fort Stockton has been sentenced to 160 months in federal prison.
One man is behind bars accused of assaulting a family member with a tree branch.
Traffic is being diverted following an accident involving a DPS vehicle in Odessa. We're told the two-vehicle accident happened at the intersection of Loop 338 and N. Highway 385 around 4:45 p.m.
