Multiple arrests expected after City of Big Spring was victim of wire fraud

Big Spring Police is reporting that almost all the funds that were wire transferred from the City of Big Spring have been recovered.

We're told $36,200 of city funds were wire transferred to a bank account as a result of an e-mail scam.

Authorities said the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers Division and Homeland Security Federal Agency are still pursuing multiple suspects.

Overall, we're told, $28,090.28 has been returned to the city as a result of the investigation.

We're told that multiple arrests will be made in the near future.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing.

