Multiple arrests expected after City of Big Spring was victim of wire fraud

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
BIG SPRING, TX (KWES) -

Big Spring Police is reporting that almost all the funds that were wire transferred from the City of Big Spring have been recovered. 

We're told $36,200 of city funds were wire transferred to a bank account as a result of an e-mail scam.

Authorities said the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers Division and Homeland Security Federal Agency are still pursuing multiple suspects.

Overall, we're told, $28,090.28 has been returned to the city as a result of the investigation.

We're told that multiple arrests will be made in the near future.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing.

