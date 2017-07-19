No injuries reported following fire in south Midland Co.

Photo from the scene. (Source: KWES)

No injuries were reported following a fire in south Midland County in Wednesday afternoon.

We're told the fire sparked up at 3815 South County Road 1192.

Firefighters tell us there was heavy smoke and fire damage at the mobile home.

Dale Little with the Midland County Emergency Management said they believe the fire started on a couch due to a cigarette.

We're told the homeowner was asleep in the bedroom when the fire started.

