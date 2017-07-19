Man arrested, charged with arson following mobile home fire in Odessa

Photo from the scene on Tuesday night in north Odessa. (Source: KWES)

One man is behind bars on arson charges following a mobile home fire in Odessa on Tuesday night.

Ronald Dale Standridge, 41, is charged with arson of a habitation.

Odessa Fire-Rescue were called out to the fire at 2704 Van St. around 9:45 p.m.

We're told a singlewide mobile home received major damage to the kitchen, living room and master bedroom.

The City of Odessa tells us that Standridge had been arrested by police for public intoxication.

An investigator with the Odessa Fire Marshal's Office discovered that Standridge had threatened to burn down the house just prior to the fire starting.

We're told no injuries were reported.

