Man sentenced for intentionally setting U.S. Post Office on fire - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Man sentenced for intentionally setting U.S. Post Office on fire in Alpine

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Photo of the Alpine Post Office (Source: KWES) Photo of the Alpine Post Office (Source: KWES)
ALPINE, TX (KWES) -

One man will spend the next three years behind bars after being sentenced for intentionally setting a U.S. Post Office on fire last year.

Karl Peterson, 59, was sentenced to 37 months behind bars. 

We're told that Peterson will also have to pay over $22,000 in restitution and be placed on supervised release for a period of three years after completing his prison term.

As we have reported, Peterson pleaded guilty in May to one count of arson involving a federal facility.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, together with the Texas State Fire Marshal's Office and the Alpine Police Department investigated the case.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly