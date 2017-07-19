Man sentenced for intentionally setting U.S. Post Office on fire in Alpine

One man will spend the next three years behind bars after being sentenced for intentionally setting a U.S. Post Office on fire last year.

Karl Peterson, 59, was sentenced to 37 months behind bars.

We're told that Peterson will also have to pay over $22,000 in restitution and be placed on supervised release for a period of three years after completing his prison term.

As we have reported, Peterson pleaded guilty in May to one count of arson involving a federal facility.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, together with the Texas State Fire Marshal's Office and the Alpine Police Department investigated the case.

