Man sentenced for intentionally setting U.S. Post Office on fire in Alpine

One man is behind bars on arson charges following a mobile home fire in Odessa on Tuesday night. Ronald Dale Standridge, 41, is charged with arson of a habitation.
Mayors from Big Spring, Midland, Odessa, Abilene and San Angelo are gathered today for a closed meeting hosted by Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope and Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson to discuss "common goals and issues for their communities..."
One man will spend the next three years behind bars after being sentenced for intentionally setting a U.S. Post Office on fire last year. Karl Peterson, 59, was sentenced to 37 months behind bars.
A man is behind bars following an early Wednesday morning stabbing in Midland County.
Austen Wade has been settling into his new town after hitting his first professional homerun on Tuesday. Wade has been in Niles, Ohio, for about two weeks playing for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.
