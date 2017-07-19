Midland man arrested following early morning stabbing

A man is behind bars following an early Wednesday morning stabbing in Midland County.

Midland County officials tell us the Sheriff's Office received two calls at around 1 a.m. requesting assistance.

One of the calls came from a stabbing victim and the other from the stabbing suspect.

Both reported a disturbance with a knife. We're told they were riding together in a vehicle when a verbal argument between the two men got heated and the driver picked up a folding knife and started stabbing the passenger.

The suspect was identified as Angel Garcia, 21, of Midland. He admitted to the stabbing with blood in his hands and surrendered the weapon to deputies.

He was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is in the Midland County Jail.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery at Midland Memorial Hospital.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.