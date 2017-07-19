‘Africa-themed’ resort opening in TX

An “Africa-themed” resort is coming to Texas.

The water park is expected to open by 2020 in Round Rock, just north of Austin.

The Kalahari resort company is home to the largest indoor waterparks in the U.S. and the Central Texas park will be the first they open in the Southwest.

According to the company’s website, the resort will serve as a full-service vacation destination with meeting and convention facilities.

The company prides itself on having “authentically-African themed resorts, state-of-the-art convention centers, world-class dining, luxurious spas, diverse shopping experiences, cutting-edge arcades, and thrilling theme parks.”

