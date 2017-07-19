Neighbor reacts to body found in alley

Neighbors in the area had plenty of emotions following the news of a female body found in an alley in Ector County.

“Shocked because we’ve never had anything like that,” said Florencio Prieto.

That was the common feeling for most neighbors who drove down Maurene Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. Deputies and investigators were on scene after they discovered the body of a female around 3:45 p.m. in an alley. For Prieto, the find hit a little too close to home.

“My kids on the go-kart go through that alley so that’s kind of scary. I’m glad it wasn’t a young kid that discovered the body,” said Prieto.

Authorities don’t have a cause of death just yet. One family that didn’t want to go on camera said they saw a stroller in the alley a few days ago, Prieto knows he’ll be keeping a closer eye on his own kids.

“Because its no telling what happened. We need to keep the children safe,” said Prieto.

Prieto added in the 11 years he’s lived in the area, it's been quiet and will work with others to keep it that way.

“Keep a closer watch on the neighborhood and report any crimes or any suspicious people or vehicles that aren’t involved with where we live,” said Prieto.

Authorities haven’t found a cause of death yet. The body will be sent to Tarrant County for an autopsy.

