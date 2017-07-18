VIRAL: Bad case of road rage caught in camera in Midland Co.

A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral.



In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.



Law enforcement tells us the reason why is because the driver of the Hummer said the driver of the truck threw a can out the window hitting their vehicle.



The incident is making the rounds online getting the attention of the Midland County Sheriff's Office.



"There's no reason to be endangering the entire motor public on the Interstate just because of the empty can or a can that was thrown out. It didn't cause any damage to a vehicle," said Midland County Sheriff, Gary Painter.

