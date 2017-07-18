Man shot by Midland Co. deputies released from hospital, now behind bars

We have an update on the man who was shot by Midland County deputies.



He's out of the hospital and behind bars.



Midland deputies tell us that on Tuesday Julio Perez, 28, was transferred from his hospital room in Midland to the Midland County Jail.



Last week, Texas Rangers arrested Perez while he was still in the hospital for robbery.

Perez ended up in the hospital after deputies say he refused commands and then kept coming toward them after being tased.

