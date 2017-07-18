Body found in northern Ector Co., authorities investigating

The Ector County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in northern Ector County on Tuesday.

We're told the body was found in an alley north of the intersection of John Ave. and Maurene Ave.

We're told the call came in from a resident who found the body when she was taking out her trash around 3:40 p.m. this afternoon.

We're told the cause of death is unknown at this time.

The body will be sent to Tarrant County for an autopsy.

The victim's name has not been released but we're told the body is described as a white/Hispanic female.

