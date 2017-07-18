16th Annual Education Foundation of Odessa concert featuring Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo

A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.
Two-a-days are less than a month away. While coaches and players may be ready, the men in white and black stripes are in need of some help.
A sales tax rate proposed by Ector County officials is expected to provide better county resources and lower property taxes.
A Midland Fire Department (MFD) firefighter is recovering in Lubbock after being in a 10-car pile up Sunday afternoon.
It's time to roll and roll for our future with one of the pioneers of rock and roll for women. The Education Foundation of Odessa is hosting their 16th annual concert featuring Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo.
