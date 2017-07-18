16th Annual Education Foundation of Odessa concert featuring Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo

It's time to roll and roll for our future with one of the pioneers of rock and roll for women.



The Education Foundation of Odessa is hosting their 16th annual concert featuring Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo.



All proceeds benefit teachers for classroom engagement or special projects.



It's a night full of music dancing and fun hoping to raise funds for teacher grants.



"It's a good event but it also supports the education of our students and you know everybody profits from education. We want children to be school ready, college ready and work ready so that once they get out of high school and whatever their goals are they can succeed," said Jane Bowles with Education Foundation of Odessa..



The concert starts at 8:30 p.m. August 1. Ticket prices depend on seating options.



If you'd like to sponsor a table you can enjoy an open bar and buffet.



For tickets stop by the box office at the Ector County Coliseum or Endless Horizons.



Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.