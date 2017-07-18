Man found guilty of attempted indecency with a child

One man will spend the next seven years behind bars after being found guilty of attempted indecency with a child.

We're told the assault was alleged to have been committed against a female under the age of 14-years-old back on Nov. 16, 2016.

Sergio Gonzalez was found guilty on Tuesday after just 17 minutes of deliberation.

On top of his jail sentence, Gonzalez will also have to pay a fine of $7,000.

