Odessa Regional Medical Center hosting job fair on Wednesday, Thursday

Odessa Regional Medical Center is hosting a job fair on Wednesday and Thursday.

On the spot interviews will be available and new graduates are welcome.

The job fair will be held Wednesday, July 19, 2017, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and again on Thursday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The job fair will be in the ORMC east campus foyer!

