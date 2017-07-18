Portion of 5th St. closed in Odessa for building demolition

A portion of 5th Street in Odessa has been closed for a building demolition.

The City of Odessa tells us 5th Street between Grant Avenue and the alley east of Grant Ave. will be closed for two weeks.

We're told crews are demolishing a building located on the northeast corner of 5th St. and Grant Ave.

Drivers are urged to take other routes while the work is completed.

