Trial date set for Title IX lawsuit filed against Midland College

We have an update after a Title IX lawsuit was filed against Midland College by three current players.

We're told a trial date has been set for Sept. 4, 2018.

As we recently reported, a judge determined that Midland College softball coach Tommy Ramos had no standing to be on the lawsuit at all.

An amended lawsuit was filed and stated that Ramos and the team have to deal with: two toilets that have to be shared by as many as 40 women, no training facilities, lack of publicity, discrepancy in recruiting budget. In the world of college sports and winning, without the backing by the college, the suit says Coach Ramos sometimes worries about his job status.

John Klassen, attorney for Ramos, said the three current players will remain on the lawsuit and others were expected to be added to the lawsuit.

