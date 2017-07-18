Odessa police searching for aggravated assault suspect

The Odessa Police Department needs your help locating an aggravated assault suspect.

On June 20, 2017, Odessa police were called out to the 2700 block of Andrews Hwy. in reference to a threat.

When officers arrived, officers made contact with three complainants, who advised that an unknown male subject pointed a knife at all three of the complainants and stated that he was going to come back with a gun and shoot them.

We're told the suspect is described as a black male wearing a white tank top and red bandana over his head.

Authorities said the suspect was the front passenger in surveillance video provided by police.

If you have any information on who the suspect is, contact Det. D. Rocha at (432) 335-4933 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS and reference case #17-14022.

