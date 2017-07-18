Odessa police searching for hit and run suspect

The Odessa Police Department needs your help locating a hit and run suspect.

We're told back on May 24, 2017, Odessa police were called out to the 3800 block of E. 42nd St. in reference to a hit and run.

Police said an investigation revealed that the driver of a white Jeep struck a maroon Dodge Avenger and fled the scene without meeting the necessary legal requirements.

If you have any information on who this person may be, contact Hit & Run Investigator L. Waychoff at (432) 335-5759 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS and reference case #17-11639.

