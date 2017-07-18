Odessa police looking for wanted fugitive

The Odessa Police Department is asking for your help locating a fugitive.

Derrick Antonio Lee, 23, has six outstanding warrants, including two counts of aggravated sexual assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Lee is 5'10" tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Odessa Police Department at (432) 335-3333 or Crimestoppers at (432) 333- TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.