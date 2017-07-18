Odessa police looking for wanted fugitive - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa police looking for wanted fugitive

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Odessa Police Department) (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Police Department is asking for your help locating a fugitive. 

Derrick Antonio Lee, 23, has six outstanding warrants, including two counts of aggravated sexual assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. 

Lee is 5'10" tall and weighs about 160 pounds. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Odessa Police Department at (432) 335-3333 or Crimestoppers at (432) 333- TIPS. 

