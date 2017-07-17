Midland police searching for missing man

The Midland Police Department needs your help locating a missing man.

Police are searching for Rusty Hines, 51.

Hines is 5-foot-9 and weighs 210 pounds. He has blond hair, blue eyes and has a Denver Broncos tattoo on his back.

We're told his family has not seen or heard from him since Tuesday, July 11.

Authorities said Hines could be driving a 2013 brown 4-door Ford F-150.

If you have any information on where Hines is, contact Midland Police at (432) 685-7108.

