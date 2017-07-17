CASA of West Texas swears-in 17 new volunteers

CASA of West Texas has been short on volunteers but on Monday they swore in 17 new ones.



There are about 500 foster children in West Texas. In 2016, there were around 25 children that had to go without a volunteer. The 17 new sworn-in volunteers hope to completely reduce the number.



The volunteers duties vary from attending court hearings, interviewing people in the children's lives and providing a stable adult in their lives throughout this process.



We spoke with a new advocate, Jan West, about why she decided to become a volunteer, "I just think it's a really great cause to work with kids who need help and if there are other people who have the time to do this, I think it's a great thing to do. To be with kids and families and help them find a forever home."



The volunteers from all across West Texas pledge to stay with their appointed child until they are in a safe, permanent home.

