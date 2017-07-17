5-year-old child released from hospital after being found dangerously underweight

We have an update on the Odessa boy discovered last week dangerously underweight.



Police say the 5-year-old was just 17-pounds when his mother brought him to the hospital.



We're told the boy is out of the Lubbock hospital he was transferred to and is in the custody of Child Protective Services.



We are checking with C.P.S. to find out how the boy's rehabilitation is going.



Meanwhile, his parents, Isabel and Robert Rincon Junior are both charged with serious injury to a child.

