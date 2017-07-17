Midland improving roads from creating potholes

"Inadequate fire protection," that's just one of the many violations issued to BG Tire Disposal following a week-long tire fire in Odessa. The Texas Commission on Enviornment Quality (TCEQ) started investigating in April. We have just received the results from that investigation.
The Midland Police Department needs your help locating a missing man. Police are searching for Rusty Hines, 51.
When it rains in Midland, it pours. But where the water goes after the rain, can lead to annoying problems, potholes.
CASA of West Texas has been short on volunteers but on Monday they swore in 17 new ones.
FBI agents came to Midland Monday to talk to children as young as sixth graders.
