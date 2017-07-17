Odessa police release new outstanding warrants list - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa police release new outstanding warrants list

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Jesus Ramirez (Source: Odessa Police Department) Jesus Ramirez (Source: Odessa Police Department)
Larry Finkley (Source: Odessa Police Department) Larry Finkley (Source: Odessa Police Department)
Christopher Solis (Source: Odessa Police Department) Christopher Solis (Source: Odessa Police Department)
Ashley Sanchez (Source: Odessa Police Department) Ashley Sanchez (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Police Department has released their newest outstanding warrants list.

The list features fugitives with multiple outstanding warrants with the Odessa Municipal Court.

Topping this week's list is Jesus Ramirez, 29, with 22 outstanding warrants.

Following behind him is Larry Finkley, 26, with 14 outstanding warrants and Christopher Solis, 29, with six warrants.

Rounding out the list is Ashley Sanchez, 28, with four outstanding warrants.

If you know where any of these individuals are, contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a cash reward.

