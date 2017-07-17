Odessa police release new outstanding warrants list

The Odessa Police Department has released their newest outstanding warrants list.

The list features fugitives with multiple outstanding warrants with the Odessa Municipal Court.

Topping this week's list is Jesus Ramirez, 29, with 22 outstanding warrants.

Following behind him is Larry Finkley, 26, with 14 outstanding warrants and Christopher Solis, 29, with six warrants.

Rounding out the list is Ashley Sanchez, 28, with four outstanding warrants.

If you know where any of these individuals are, contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.