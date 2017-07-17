Fort Stockton athlete headed to Junior Olympics

CASA of West Texas has been short on volunteers but on Monday they swore in 17 new ones.
FBI agents came to Midland Monday to talk to children as young as sixth graders.
At the beginning of season the Fort Stockton Riot Club track team had 35 athletes striving to make it to the Junior Olympics, but now just one remains.
We have an update on the Odessa boy discovered last week dangerously underweight. Police say the 5-year-old was just 17-pounds when his mother brought him to the hospital.
The Odessa Police Department has released their newest outstanding warrants list. The list features fugitives with multiple outstanding warrants with the Odessa Municipal Court.
