Man arrested, accused of evading, resisting police

One man is behind bars on several charges following an incident on Friday night in Odessa.

Dylan Hieb, 21, is charged with delivery of a controlled substance (Tetrahydrocannabinols), evading in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.

We're told officers saw a red Ford Escape traveling eastbound in the 2100 block of E. 8th St.

Officers attempted a traffic stop after a computer check showed that the vehicle had unconfirmed insurance but the vehicle refused to stop and ran from officers.

Following a short pursuit, Hieb began to actively resist officers after they caught up with him. We're told he also tried to flee from officers before being taken into custody.

Further investigation showed that Hieb was in possession of 80 grams of marijuana and five individually labeled packages of THC.

Hieb was later arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.