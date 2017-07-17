Woman accused of assaulting disabled person in Odessa

One woman is behind bars on charges following an incident on last Friday evening in Odessa.

Christina Seekins, 35, is charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony and injury to a disabled person.

Odessa police were called out to the 300 block of Graham Ave. in reference to a disturbance involving two neighbors.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a 61-year-old disabled person and Seekins.

Police said an investigation revealed that after both subjects got into an argument in the front yard, Seekins hit the disabled person in the face with her hand.

Police added that the disabled person then tried to enter a residence and lock the door.

That's when, police said, Seekins entered the residence forcibly before the disabled man could lock the door.

According to the report, when Seekins got inside, she hit the disabled person a second time on the left side of his mouth. Police said she then pushed the disabled person out of his wheelchair before kicking him the face and chest.

Police also stated that a witness also confirmed all the information that the disabled person reported.

Seekins was later arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

