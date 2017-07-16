Odessa Council for the Arts and Humanities moves forward to redesign the Cloth World sign

The White House is dubbing the coming week "Made in America week" as it tries to break through the noise surrounding the Russia investigation and focus on issues that matter to the president's base.
An Indiana woman decided not to let her cancelled $30,000 wedding to go to waste and threw a party for the homeless.
A rural fire chief says at least four people were found dead and about a dozen more are missing after flash flooding poured over a popular swimming area inside the Tonto National Forest in central Arizona.
Romero launched the zombe film genre in 1968 with Night of the Living Dead.
Singer Aaron Carter and his girlfriend have been arrested on DUI and drug charges in northeast Georgia.
