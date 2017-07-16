Drivers being detoured after multiple injury crash on Highway 349 between Midland and Rankin

The Department of Public Safety is working a multiple car, injury crash in Upton County on Highway 349 between Midland And Rankin.

There is no word yet on how many cars are involved or the extent of the injuries.

Authorities say 349 is closed from 1787 south to Rankin. You are encouraged to avoid the area and take a take a different route.

