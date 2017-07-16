Drivers being detoured after multiple injury crash on Highway 349 between Midland and Rankin

Romero launched the zombe film genre in 1968 with Night of the Living Dead.
A rural fire chief says at least four people were found dead and about a dozen more are missing after flash flooding poured over a popular swimming area inside the Tonto National Forest in central Arizona.
An Indiana woman decided not to let her cancelled $30,000 wedding to go to waste and threw a party for the homeless.
Singer Aaron Carter and his girlfriend have been arrested on DUI and drug charges in northeast Georgia.
A suspect is now in custody after a high-speed pursuit that started in Scurry County, near Abilene, and ended in a law enforcement standoff outside Slaton on Saturday night.
