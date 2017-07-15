Odessa police asking for help finding missing man

The Odessa Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing man.

Police say Bruce Garand, 59, was last seen on July 14 at 6:30 p.m.

Garand went to work yesterday at Pipeline Supply and Service, but never made it home.

He was scheduled to work today and didn't show up.

Garand is 6'1" and weighs about 220 pounds.

Garand could being driving a Dodge Ram with the license plate TX LP BX49009 with a 49ers sticker on the back window.

Anyone with information in reference to the whereabouts of Garand should call the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.