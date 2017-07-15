No injuries reported after suspect drives stolen truck into Odessa home

The Odessa Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing man.
The Walmart on Midland Drive in Midland is currently closed due to plumbing issues.
The Odessa Police Department is investigating after a driver drove a stolen truck into a home near 43rd and Douglas in Odessa.
A traffic stop turned into a lesson for one Gardendale girl and it all started after a female trooper gave the girl her hat.
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.
