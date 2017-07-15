No injuries reported after suspect drives stolen truck into Odessa home

The Odessa Police Department is investigating after a driver drove a stolen truck into a home near Douglas and Gage in Odessa.



The homeowner tells us the truck crashed into his 8-year-old daughters bedroom. The family was in their living room watching a movie together when her door swung open and dust flew in.

Neighbors say there were three people in the truck at the time.

Friends and nearby residents are helping board up the little girls room.

No one was injured.

Police say the driver stole the car and evaded police. The driver has not been found.

