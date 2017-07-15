Walmart on Midland Drive open again after plumbing issues

The Walmart on Midland Drive in Midland has reopened after plumbing issues plagued it for a period of time Saturday.

We are told the employees were working to clean up the mess.

The store was turning away any customers and referring them to other locations, but reopened again around 5 p.m.

The north side store closed in mid-April 2015 to address "sagging, damaged and obstructed sanitary plumbing lines throughout the building," according to Walmart representatives.

It reopened in November of 2015.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.