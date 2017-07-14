Female DPS trooper inspires Gardendale girl by giving her hat

A traffic stop turned into a lesson for one Gardendale girl and it all started after a female trooper gave the girl her hat.
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.
Honey Bees, hornets, wasps, fire ants and more are all a part of the Hymenoptera family. When someone is stung by one of these insects and begins to have an allergic reaction, one of the treatments used is the venom from those insects.
To many, bowling is more of a social activity. But to some bowlers in Odessa, it is much more than that.
An Odessa man is back in court in connection to murders that happened 22 years ago. You may remember Michael Dean Gonzales, who went by the name "Spider."
