Odessa man accused of selling stolen guns on social media

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Bradley Cantu (Source: Odessa Police Department) Bradley Cantu (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

An Odessa man behind bars accused of selling stolen guns through social media.

Bradley Cantu, 18, is charged with theft of a firearm.

Police say five handguns were stolen from a home back on July 2.

Investigators found a user named "Skotty Kain" selling one of those stolen guns on Facebook.

It turns out, Bradley Cantu was behind that account.

Cantu was later arrested.

