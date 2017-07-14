Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announces run for re-election - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announces run for re-election

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Greg Abbott (Source: Facebook) Greg Abbott (Source: Facebook)
Governor Greg Abbott made his run for re-election official.

The governor made the announcement Friday afternoon in San Antonio, marking four years since he unveiled his original campaign to lead Texas.

It's not clear who will challenge him next year.

So far, no major democrat expressed interest and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick said he doesn't want to run.

