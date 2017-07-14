Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announces run for re-election

Paris has tightened security before its annual Bastille Day parade, which this year is being opened by American troops with President Donald Trump as the guest of honor to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into World War I.

Paris has tightened security before its annual Bastille Day parade, which this year is being opened by American troops with President Donald Trump as the guest of honor to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the...

Governor Greg Abbott made his run for re-election official. The governor made the announcement Friday afternoon in San Antonio, marking four years since he unveiled his original campaign to lead Texas.

Governor Greg Abbott made his run for re-election official. The governor made the announcement Friday afternoon in San Antonio, marking four years since he unveiled his original campaign to lead Texas.

Two parents have been charged in connection to injuries to their 5-year-old.

Two parents have been charged in connection to injuries to their 5-year-old.

United Blood Services is holding a blood drive on Saturday where you can score a ticket to Schlitterbahn.

United Blood Services is holding a blood drive on Saturday where you can score a ticket to Schlitterbahn.

The trustees who oversee Social Security say the millions of people who rely on the program can expect to receive their biggest payment increase in years come January.