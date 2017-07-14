Parents charged in connection to injury to 5-year-old

Two parents have been charged in connection to injuries to their 5-year-old with Down Syndrome.

The Odessa Police Department charged Robert Rincon Jr., 42, and Isabel Rincon, 33, with causing injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.

We’re told the child was extremely underweight and severely malnourished.

According to the arrest affidavit, the 5-year-old was only 17 pounds at the time of examination.

The child was also observed to have bed sores and bruising on his right ear.

He has been transferred to a trauma-based hospital in Lubbock and is in CPS custody.

