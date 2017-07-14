Blood drive donors to get free Schlitterbahn ticket

United Blood Services is holding a blood drive on Saturday where you can score a ticket to Schlitterbahn.

There will be two bloodmobiles to handle anyone who wants to donate at the Market Street off Loop 250 in Midland.

The first 50 people to donate blood will get a ticket to Schlitterbahn.

The blood drive runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Donors must be at least 16-years-old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Donors who are 16 or 17 must have signed permission from a parent or guardian.

