Come 'Pedal for Pets' this weekend

Let’s “Pedal for Paws” this Sunday benefiting rescues at the Midland Humane Coalition. MHC has partnered with CycleBar Midland for a benefit ride sponsored by Living 360.

Pedal for Paws is benefit for the Midland Humane Coalition, it’s $25 to ride, at 3 p.m. and all proceeds help rescues in Midland.

“It’s important for people to come out because it helps our homeless pets, costs with medical bills and it helps us find them homes,” said Emily English with MHC.

You can enjoy premium indoor cycling, free shoes, snacks and a reusable water bottle.

Ashley Robbins with CycleBar said, “We like to partner with lots of different charities for cycle giving rides, they’re just private rides held in the studio, to help raise money for charities in the community.”

MHC is a pet rescue/adoption center. They opened the Enhanced Adoption Center at the PetSmart off Loop 250 in Midland with the hope of helping furry friends in the Permian Basin finding their furr-ever home.

No worries, there is no fitness level required, this is a low impact, high intensity workout in tune to different new upbeat music.

For the competitors CycleBar does have screens displaying your workout stats and where you rank in the class.

If you’re still worried about what to expect, you can attend a free introduction to cycle on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

“It’s a 30 minute class, it gets you familiar with the studio, how to set up your bike and shows you a few short songs to see what a class would look like,” Robbins said.

MHC needs your support raising funds but most importantly they ask you do what you can, have fun and check out the adoptable dogs at the benefit ride.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.