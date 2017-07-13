Consider This... Cancel the August Break?

Our leaders on Capitol Hill are scheduled to take five weeks off in August. This has been delayed by two weeks due to the lack of progress on any legislative action of substance, but mainly due to the health care bill.
The City of Midland is just a month and a half away from receiving their road survey results. This survey will show the areas of the city that have to worst driving conditions.
Midland College PPDC and the Society of Petroleum Engineers co-hosted a symposium about optimizing the unconventional on Thursday.
Centennial Library in Midland continues to make its mark, but this time it's getting noticed for more than their technology. The Texas Library Association is road tripping and stopping at libraries with programs to unplug from technology.
If you pick up an issue of Sports Illustrated today you may notice a couple familiar faces.
