Consider This... Cancel the August Break?

Our leaders on Capitol Hill are scheduled to take five weeks off in August. This has been delayed by two weeks due to the lack of progress on any legislative action of substance, but mainly due to the health care bill.

Voters from coast to coast are up in arms over Obamacare, both pro and con, so it begs the question is this break really needed this year?

The debt ceiling issue will come up again soon. So will an authorization for the FAA, as well as the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

So Consider This....staying in Washington and getting some work done should be top of mind.

While we're making some recommendations we would like to see in Congress, here's a couple of suggestions:

Tie Congressmen’s' pay to the amount of work they actually get done Pay themselves a wage that's not THREE TIMES the median income in this country. Make THEMSELVES part of whatever healthcare system they conjure up for the rest of us to live by.

It's time to expect some real accomplishments from our elected officials.

