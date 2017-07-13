Centennial Library gaining state-wide attention for adult coloring

Centennial Library in Midland continues to make its mark, but this time they're getting noticed for more than their technology.

The Texas Library Association is road tripping and stopping at libraries with programs to unplug from technology.

"We're traveling across Texas to make little video vignettes to feature some of the libraries that are doing great things all across West Texas," said Stephen Siwinski with The Texas Library Association.

Suzanne Bechyne retired three years ago and came up with the idea of adult coloring. The group started with just a few people and has grown to about 15.

"We just all get along," said Bechyne. "Sometimes we bring cookies and eat, sometimes we just sit and color and solve the world's problems, sometimes we gripe and complain but we all leave fairly happy most of the time."

The adult coloring class started as a trial period for three months. A year and a half later, it's still going strong.

"Really you don't have to be talented to do it, anybody can pick up a color and color," said Bechyne. "You can color in the lines or out of the lines, it doesn't matter to us. You get to use a little bit of your creative side, if you have any."

If you want to take some time to unplug from technology and color, you can do it every Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Centennial Library.

This is the first time the Texas Library Association is road tripping and they hope to do it again. Their stop in Midland is only one of several in West Texas, there are three more stops before the road trip ends Monday.

