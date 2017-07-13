Midland High School tennis duo featured in Sports Illustrated ma - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland High School tennis duo featured in Sports Illustrated magazine

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
If you've picked up an issue of Sports Illustrated on Thursday, you may have noticed a couple of familiar faces from here in the Permian Basin.

The Midland High Tennis duo, Kate Daugherty and Allison Stewart, are featured in the Faces in the Crowd section of Thursday's magazine.

After winning the 6A state championship, going 45-0, the girls say this feels like the icing on the cake.

Kate will be playing college tennis next year at Southwestern University and Allison will be heading back to Midland High School for her senior year.

