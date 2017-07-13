Plane crash in Tyler kills 2, plane was headed to Midland

If you've picked up an issue of Sports Illustrated on Thursday, you may have noticed a couple of familiar faces from here in the Permian Basin. The Midland High Tennis duo, Kate Daugherty and Allison Stewart, are featured in the Faces in the Crowd section of Thursday's magazine.
An East Texas pastor and another person died in a plane crash near the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport on Thursday. Raycom Media affiliate, KTLV, has learned that the plane was heading to Midland this morning.
A Midland County fugitive is behind bars after a disturbance call in Odessa lead to his arrest. David Veliz, 34, was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Odessa Police Department arrested Veliz on Monday evening.
The Odessa Police Department needs help finding an older man with dementia. Rodolfo Serrano, 60, was last seen this morning around 8 a.m. at Medical Center Hospital wearing a blue hat with a brown shirt and plaid pants.
