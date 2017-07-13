Restaurant Report: 3 Odessa restaurants make low performer list

The week of June 19 through June 23 proved to be an extremely busy one for health inspectors in Ector County. They had several top performers with perfect scores. However, there were a few restaurants who made our low performer list. And for the second straight week, Midland had no inspection reports to review.



El Troquero at 2267 S. County Rd. was cited for the following:



- Storage area poorly lighted

- Fluorescent lights need covers

- Ware washing sinks not used properly

- Bulk ingredients in non-original containers, not labeled

- No chemical test strips

- Beef not labeled & date marked

- Not all employees had food handler certification

- Out of date orange juice



This resulted in the health inspector deducting 16 points from El Troquero.



Chinese Kitchen at 3183 E. University Blvd. was cited for the following:



- Food prepared on site not labeled/date marked properly

- Large mixer casing dirty

- Not all employees had food handler certification

- Chemicals stored above rice bags

- Personal drinks not covered

- Food in cooler not covered



This resulted in the health inspector deducting 16 points from Chinese Kitchen.



Iron Horse Ranch at 16531 W. Interstate 20 was cited for the following:



- Sink out of paper towels

- Sink had no sanitizer

- Food in buffet line too warm

- No chemical test strips

- Buffet cold holds inadequate

- Connected to unapproved sewage holding tank

- Fly strips hanging in food prep area

- Not all employees had food handler certification



This resulted in the health inspector deducted 15 points from Iron Horse Ranch.



As we mentioned, there were several restaurants in Odessa with perfect scores for the week. Here is a look at the top performers:



- 5-Star Donuts (4605 Oakwood Dr.)

- Billy’s Zodiac Club (400 S. Dixie Blvd.)

- Hooter’s (2660 JBS Pkwy.)

- Dewey’s Breakfast Shop (550 E. Yukon Rd.)

- Stars Drive-In #4 (9012 W. University Blvd.)

- Pizza Hut #13234 (2113 Andrews Hwy.)

- La Toreada Taco House (3747 Andrews Hwy.)



Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.