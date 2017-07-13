Restaurant Report: 3 Odessa restaurants make low performer list

The week of June 19 through June 23 proved to be an extremely busy one for health inspectors in Ector County. They had several top performers with perfect scores. However, there were a few restaurants who made our low performer list.
On Thursday afternoon, Ector County ISD officials interviewed and hired a brand-new teacher for the district. Now, they are hoping more follow suit.
Our leaders on Capitol Hill are scheduled to take five weeks off in August. This has been delayed by two weeks due to the lack of progress on any legislative action of substance, but mainly due to the health care bill.
The City of Midland is just a month and a half away from receiving their road survey results. This survey will show the areas of the city that have to worst driving conditions.
Midland College PPDC and the Society of Petroleum Engineers co-hosted a symposium about optimizing the unconventional on Thursday.
